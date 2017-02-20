TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 20
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 17 February 2017 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1320.18
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1303.01
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1342.43
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1325.26
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
