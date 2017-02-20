Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) Net Asset Value 20-Feb-2017 / 15:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *20 February 2017* *Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited* *(the 'Company') (Ticker: 'SWEF')* *Net Asset Value, 31 January 2017* This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 31 January 2017, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.23p. Further to an announcement released on 23rd January 2017, the unaudited ex-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 100.6p. +-----------------------------------------------------+-------+ |Loans advanced |349.9m | +-----------------------------------------------------+-------+ |Financial Assets at fair value through Profit or Loss|- | +-----------------------------------------------------+-------+ |Cash and Cash Equivalents |42.9m | +-----------------------------------------------------+-------+ |Borrowing Facilities |- | +-----------------------------------------------------+-------+ |Other Net Assets/Liabilities |(15.5m)| +-----------------------------------------------------+-------+ |Net Assets |377.3m | +-----------------------------------------------------+-------+ Capital amounts drawn as at 31 January 2017 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 January 2017 is shown below. +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ | |Local Currency|Sterling*| +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ |Amounts drawn GBPm |GBP252.6m |GBP252.6m | +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ |Amounts drawn EURm |EUR72.0m |GBP61.5m | +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ |Amounts drawn Kr.m |Kr307.13m |GBP35.2m | +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ |Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm |GBP6.8m |GBP6.8m | +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ |Committed but undrawn Loans EURm|- |- | +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ |Committed but undrawn Loans Kr.m|- |- | +--------------------------------+--------------+---------+ * Euro and Danish Krone amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and 'Loans advanced' in the first table is accrued income. *Enquiries:* *Ipes (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary* Nick Robilliard T: +44 1481 713869 E: Nick.Robilliard@ipes.com Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Language: English ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF Sequence No.: 3869 End of Announcement EQS News Service 545919 20-Feb-2017

