Global expansion will serve shippers in strategic markets

As supply chains continue to globalize, C.H. Robinson is ensuring shippers' needs are met and exceeded by expanding its global footprint in key strategic global markets. C.H. Robinson recently opened new offices in Asia and Canada and acquired APC Logistics, a leading provider of freight forwarding and customs brokerage services in the Oceania region. These expansions have led to 15 new C.H. Robinson Global Forwarding offices.

The recent growth of C.H. Robinson's Global Forwarding division is a testament to how the company is continuing to invest in customers around the world. Knowing that global supply chains come with increased complexities, C.H. Robinson is expanding into strategic regions to be best equipped to help shippers navigate their global supply chains.

"As our customers are going global with their supply chains, we feel that it is crucial to have boots on the ground in those locations as well," said Mike Short, president of Global Forwarding at C.H. Robinson. "It is exciting to see our services and talent pool expanding in these strategic regions."

These global investments are vital in terms of global trade, as they enable enhanced connectivity around the world. Successful global supply chains depend on uninhibited global trade to get products to consumers. C.H. Robinson's supply chain experts create innovative supply chain solutions for customers, no matter what trade regulations and policies are in place.

New office locations include Hanoi, Vietnam; Chengdu, China; Nanning, China; Ludhiana, India; Indore, India; Vizag, India; and Vancouver, Canada. With the acquisition of APC Logistics, C.H. Robinson has added nine new office locations in Australia and New Zealand.

Shipments across all of the new offices, including offices acquired through the acquisition, will be integrated into the company's proprietary technology platform, Navisphere. Having every shipment available in a single instance, global platform from beginning to end provides shippers with better visibility and information regarding their shipments.

"I am energized by the growth of our Global Forwarding division. I look forward to our continued focus on global expansion, which will allow us to create an unbeatable customer service experience around the world," said Short.

About C.H. Robinson

At C.H. Robinson, we believe in accelerating global trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world's economy. Using the strengths of our knowledgeable people, proven processes and global technology, we help our customers work smarter, not harder. As one of the world's largest third party logistics providers (3PL), we provide a broad portfolio of logistics services, fresh produce sourcing and managed services for more than 113,000 customers and 71,000 contract carriers through our integrated network of 280 offices and more than 14,000 employees. In addition, the company, our Foundation and our employees contribute millions of dollars annually to a variety of organizations. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, C.H. Robinson (CHRW) has been publicly traded on the NASDAQ since 1997. For more information, visit http://www.chrobinson.com or view our company video.

SOURCE: CHRW-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170220005495/en/

Contacts:

C.H. Robinson

Media Contact:

Dani Taber, 952-683-3206

Dani.Taber@chrobinson.com