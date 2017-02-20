Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Italy - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses (14th Edition)" report to their offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Italy's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Internet, VoIP, IPTV;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Convergence and Digital Media;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).

Key Developments:

Wind and 3 Italia begin operations as Wind Tre;

EC evaluates Rome smart grid deployment;

TIM commits to deliver FttP/FttB to an additional 138 cities by 2018;

EOF secures 1.4 billion government contract to provide fibre-based broadband to six regions;

Fastweb delivering 500Mb/s service to 7.5 million premises;

SINFI infrastructure registry helping to reduce cost of deploying fibre by a third;

Milan's Metroweb acquired by Enel;

Fastweb joins TIM in fibre venture;

Vodafone extends LTE coverage 90% of the population;

TIM trials LTE broadcast technology, preps for 5G applications and services;

Regulator extends 3G licences to 2029 and GSM licences to 2027;

Broadcasters move from DVB-MHP to the HTML-5 based HbbTV 2.0 format;

TivùSat reports over 2.6 million active cards;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to September 2016, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2016, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

3. Regulatory environment

4. Fixed network operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

6. Broadband market

7. Digital media

8. Mobile communications

Companies Mentioned

BT Italia

Fastweb

Metroweb

Sky Italia

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Tiscali

TivùSat

Vodafone

Wind

Wind telecom

Wind Tre

