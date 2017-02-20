Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' / Trading Statement PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': NCSP Volumes for January Year 2017 Rose 6.4% to 12.7 mln tons 20-Feb-2017 / 16:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-release *NCSP Volumes for January Year 2017 Rose 6.4% to 12.7 mln tons* 20.02.2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby reports that Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January 2017 increased by 6.4% (761 thousand tons) y-o-y and totaled 12 670 thousand tons. *Transshipment of liquid cargo* in January 2017 increased by 3.9% y-o-y (368 thousand tons) and amounted to 9 787 thousand tons, including: - 6 634 thousand tons of crude oil, up by 1.6% y-o-y; - 3 040 thousand tons of oil products, up by 7.4% (209 thousand tons) y-o-y; - 78 thousand tons of UAN and 35 thousand tons of seed oils, which nearly doubled y-o-y. High growth was conditioned by a low base effect, improvements in the fertilizers market as customers stock up for the new agricultural season, and by the excessive production of oil seeds in Russia in 2016. *Transshipment of bulk cargo* in January 2017 increased by 34.5% y-o-y (334 thousand tons), thanks to growth in grain and coal, and reached 1 303 thousand tons, including: - 828 thousand tons of grain, up by 73.5% (351 thousand tons) y-o-y; - 108 thousand tons of chemical cargoes and 12 thousand tons of raw sugar; - 177 thousand tons of iron ore; - 178 thousand tons of coal, up by 45.0% (55 thousand tons) y-o-y. Grain is growing rapidly on the back of good export markets and record breaking harvest in 2016 in Russia. Coal volumes are driven by high seasonal demand from consumers in Turkey. Some iron ore shipments were rescheduled to February due to adverse weather conditions in Novorossiysk and the Turkish Strains, which caused ships to delay. *Volumes of general cargo* in January 2017 was growing in all categories and totally increased by 7.5% (78 thousand tons) y-o-y, reaching 1 116 thousand tons, including: - 963 thousand tons of ferrous metals, up by 6.2% (57 thousand tons) y-o-y; - 105 thousand tons of non-ferrous metals, up by 19.7% (17 thousand tons) y-o-y; - 34 thousand tons of timber and 14 thousand tons of perishable cargo. *Transshipment of containers* in January 2017 totaled 451 thousand tons or 44 thousand TEU, growing 2.6% and 5.1% y-o-y respectively. *Other cargo *(bulk and general)in January 2017 totaled 13 thousand tons. *NCSP Group Cargo Turnover for January 2017 (thousand tons)* 01M 2017 01M 2016 Change Change % *Cargo turnover, total* *12 670* *11 909* *761* *6.4%* *Liquid cargo, total* *9 787* *9 419* *368* *3.9%* Crude oil 6 634 6 531 103 1.6% Oil products 3 040 2 831 209 7.4% UAN 78 39 39 100.3% Seed oils 35 18 17 94.0% *Bulk cargo, total* *1 303* *969* *334* *34.5%* Grain 828 477 351 73.5% Chemical cargo* 108 117 -9 -7.6% Sugar 12 42 -30 -71.1% Iron ore and ore concentrate 177 210 -33 -15.9% Coal 178 123 55 45.0% *General cargo, total* *1 116* *1 038* *78* *7.5%* Ferrous metals 963 906 57 6.2% Timber 34 30 4 13.7% _Timber (thousand cubic 7 13.1% meters)_ _61_ _54_ Non-ferrous metals 105 88 17 19.7% Perishable cargo 14 14 0 1.4% *Containers* *451* *439* *12* *2.6%* _Containers (thousand TEU)_ _44_ _42_ _2_ 5.1% *Other cargo* *13* *44* *-31* *-69.2%* *About NCSP Group* NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2015. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2015 totaled 139.7 million tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2015 totaled $877 million and EBITDA $657 million. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. *Contacts* Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' 2 Mira St. 353907 Novorossiysk Russia Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-30 Fax: +7 (8617) 60-22-03 E-mail: mail@ncsp-net.com Internet: www.nmtp.info ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: TST TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 3870 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 545953 20-Feb-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2017 10:46 ET (15:46 GMT)