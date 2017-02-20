A team of French and Belgian entrepreneurs bring affordable broadband capacity to underserved areas of South-East Asia and the Pacific

Kacific Broadband Satellites (Kacific), announced today that it has ordered its communications satellite Kacific-1 from The Boeing Company (Boeing) based on the 702 model of the manufacturer. This condominium satellite will be shared with JCSAT18 of SKY Prefect JSAT Corporation.

Kacific-1 is designed to supply broadband via 57 narrow, high power beams in Ka frequency, each with a capacity up to 1.25Gbps. These beams will cover high demand areas within 20 Asia-Pacific nations, including French territories of the Pacific.

Kacific, founded and led by a French and Belgian team, closed a US$147M financing last December, covering the entire costs of the project. This financing was primarily secured thanks to Kacific's US$434 million of firm sales order book. The wholesale satellite capacity has been sold in 51 of the beams, many of them already more than 70 percent booked.

Kacific selected the Boeing 702 model for its reliability, its consistent service and its ability to generate high operational margins.

"Boeing is pleased Kacific has chosen our flight-proven scalable 702 satellite for its next-generation broadband satellite service," said Mark Spiwak, president of Boeing Satellite Systems International. "The capability and performance of the Boeing 702 satellite will enable Kacific to reach new markets in Asia-Pacific with reliable and cost-effective satellite internet services."

"We only do broadband internet accessible directly to the end-user premises. We place capacity exactly where demand is the strongest," added Christian Patouraux, CEO of Kacific. "This allows us to reach prices that unleash internet usage and multiply market penetration. With the launch of Kacific-1 in 2019, areas without affordable high speed internet will be able to connect education and health services and grow their economy. Thanks to speeds beyond 100Mbps on small inexpensive antennas, we will connect the dots between the digital world and isolated regions of Asia and the Pacific."

