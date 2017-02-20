GAITHERSBURG, Md., 2017-02-20 22:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, February 27, 2017.



Conference call details are as follows:



Date: Monday, February 27, 2017 Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) Dial-in number: (877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International) Passcode: 61206704 Webcast: www.novavax.com, "Investors"/ "Events"



Conference call and webcast replay:



Dates: Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, February 27, 2017, until midnight March 3, 2017 Dial-in (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) number: Passcode: 61206704 Webcast: www.novavax.com, "Investors"/ "Events", until April 30, 2017



About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to delivering novel products to prevent a broad range of infectious diseases. Its recombinant nanoparticles and Matrix-M™ adjuvant technology are the foundation for groundbreaking innovation that improves global health through safe and effective vaccines.



Contact: Investor Relations Novavax, Inc. Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D. Associate Director, Investor Relations ir@novavax.com 240-268-2000 Westwicke Partners John Woolford john.woolford@westwicke.com 443-213-0506 Media Russo Partners, LLC David Schull Todd Davenport, Ph.D. david.schull@russopartnersllc.com 212-845-4271