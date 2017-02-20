Finnish Daredevils The Dudesons Take Their Country's Innovations to the Extreme

HELSINKI, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"Forest Machine Rodeo" Draws Over 4 Million Facebook Viewers in Less Than a Day

The Dudesons and Tekes, the Finnish Funding Agency for Innovations, have joined forces to bring Finnish innovations to the world's attention. In a new video series, titled "Meanwhile in Finland...", The Dudesons demonstrate Finnish innovations through extreme stunts such as the Forest Machine Rodeo, the Icebreaker Chase, and other courageous adventures. The videos can be found at The Dudesons' YouTube channel https://youtu.be/-TB_fqF60Q0 and Tekes.fi/Dudesons

In less than a day, the first episode has already attracted over 4million views on Facebook.

"We are doing things with these innovations which nobody has done in the world and it looks like people love it. The number of views we've got in the first day is just crazy. We also wanted to show the world why Finns are known for their unconventional thinking and what Finnish innovations can do when four wacky Dudesons put them under extreme conditions," said Jarno Laasala of The Dudesons.

"Finland is the coolest innovation hub in Europe. We have fantastic success stories in cleantech, health and wellness, Arctic know-how and other fields. Creating new innovations takes courage, even temerity. The Dudesons embody the adventurous Finnish mentality by testing out Finnish extreme innovations in their own unique style in this new series," said Pekka Soini, Director General of Tekes.

The Dudesons in Action

The new series grabs the viewers' attention with daring stunts and fresh thinking. The first episode, out now, shows The Dudesons rodeoing on a forest machine made by Ponsse, one of the world's leading manufacturers of forest machines. Later episodes will feature swimming in freezing seas AND being chased by an icebreaker, racing snowmobiles through a storm of paintballs, and plunging head first off haystacks.

The first episode is out now at Tekes.fi/Dudesons and on The Dudesons' YouTube channel.

Forrest Machine Rodeo in Youtube https://youtu.be/-TB_fqF60Q0 Allowed to be embedded

The Dudesons

The Dudesons' mission is to spread PositiveAnarchy with their TV shows and YouTube channel. They have sold their TV shows toover 150 countries. In early 2017 the White House invited them to help President Obama to create the 'It's On Us' campaign.

Tekes

Tekes is the most important publicly funded organization for financing research, development and innovation in Finland, with U.S. offices inWashington, D.C. and Silicon Valley.