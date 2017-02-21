Margot Robbie Sets Pulses Racing in Midnight Spin Around Monte Carlo With Nissan

PARIS, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A ct or is announced as the new face of Nissan electric cars

Robbie races all-electric BladeGlider sports car around glitzy streets of Monaco

Watch Suicide Squad and The Wolf of Wall Street actor in action here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFA0qbBIHJ8

Actor Margot Robbie has been revealed as the new face of Nissan electric cars and zero emission in a staged midnight race around the glamorous streets of Monaco.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469878/Margot_Robbie_Nissan_1.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469879/Margot_Robbie_Nissan_2.jpg )



Robbie tested the Nissan BladeGlider - which can top 100kph in less than five seconds - against an identical all-electric sports car on closed roads in the iconic French Riviera Principality.

The high performance one-of-a-kind car was designed by EV Leader Nissan to showcase the fun and excitement of pure electric vehicles and offer a glimpse of the all-electric sports car of the future.

Margot Robbie put the futuristic three-seater through its paces before finishing her thrilling drive in Casino Square, which has served as the set for blockbusters Ocean's Eleven and Casino Royale not to mention Grand Prix racing since the 1920s.

In the short film, The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad star is seen drifting around Fairmont Hairpin, arguably the most famous corner in Formula One racing, and executing a daring overtaking manoeuvre along the sweeping Massenet corner.

As the manufacturer of the world's bestselling electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF, the video forms part of a campaign - ElectrifyTheWorld - to get more people talking about sustainability and zero emissions living.

Margot Robbie said: "It's a really exciting time for electric vehicles. More people are choosing to go electric, leading the way to a more sustainable future and the Nissan BladeGlider hints at the future of smarter performance cars."

Gareth Dunsmore, Director of Electric Vehicles for Nissan Europe said: "We want to inspire people to take small steps towards cleaner, safer cities, and working with Margot is the perfect way to do just that."

The BladeGlider is part of Nissan's Intelligent Mobility vision, showing how cars could evolve to connect with the world around them.

Monte Carlo provided the perfect backdrop for Nissan to reveal Margot Robbie and showcase its all-electric sports car. Monaco has an ambitious sustainability programme and aims to reduce carbon emissions by as much as 50 percent, by 2030.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

ABOUT NISSAN IN EUROPE

Nissan has one of the most comprehensive European presences of any overseas manufacturer, employing more than 17,000 staff across locally-based design, research & development, manufacturing, logistics and sales & marketing operations. Last year Nissan plants in the UK, Spain and Russia produced more than 660,000 vehicles including award-winning crossovers, commercial vehicles and the Nissan LEAF, the world's most popular electric vehicle. Pursuing a goal of zero emissions and zero fatalities on the road, Nissan is leading the field with its vision of Intelligent Mobility. Designed to guide Nissan's product and technology pipeline, this 360 degree approach to the future of mobility will anchor critical company decisions around how cars are powered, how cars are driven, and how cars integrate into society. Nissan is positioned to become the most desirable Asian brand in Europe.

http://www.newsroom.nissan-europe.com

ABOUT NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2015, the company sold more than 5.4 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 12.2 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan manages operations in six regions: ASEAN & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America and North America. Nissan has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and Mitsubishi Motors since 2016 under the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

For more information on our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit our website at http://www.nissan-global.com/EN/. You can also follow @NissanMotor on Twitter.