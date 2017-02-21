MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/20/17 -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in immersive motion seating technology, and D-BOX VR, a division of D-BOX, are proud to play a role in the state-of-the-art IMAX VR Experience Centre in Los Angeles.

D-BOX VR is pleased to announce they are now part of this unique IMAX VR Centre, which opened recently in Los Angeles. Of the many VR experiences offered to customers, D-BOX VR is featured in a wild and thrilling virtual rollercoaster ride starring characters from a renowned video game franchise giving people a complete and exciting immersive VR experience featuring D-BOX VR motion system.

Their introduction of D-BOX VR motion system in this new market is perfectly aligned with their mission to be the ultimate VR experience for customers in the entertainment market.

You can try the D-BOX VR experience at Imax VR, located at 157 South Faixfax in Downtown Los Angeles, near The Grove commercial center.

About D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation and training markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for visual content that are sent to a motion system integrated into a platform, seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience.

