Gemalto: Gemalto and Microsoft join forces to provide seamless connectivity for Windows 10 devices

Amsterdam, February 21, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, is presenting the newest release of its On Demand Connectivity (http://www.gemalto.com/odc) and eSIM (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics/embedded-sim-uicc) technology for Windows 10 devices, in connection with Microsoft. Gemalto's release is compliant with the latest specifications and guidelines for remote SIM provisioning as laid out by the GSM Association (GSMA), a global association of mobile device makers and mobile network operators.

Gemalto and Microsoft have teamed up to make this advance a reality for end users to have a secure and ubiquitous connectivity experience. Gemalto's On-Demand Connectivity subscription management solution, together with Windows 10 native eSIM support enable consumers to seamlessly manage the connectivity experience of their devices.

The eSIM is designed to be remotely provisioned by mobile network operators with subscription information and is globally interoperable across all carriers, device makers and technology providers implementing the specification. This technology will serve as the framework devices of all shapes and sizes use to connect to operator networks. The first wave of devices with this technology is expected to be available to consumers this holiday 2017.

"eSIM technology remains an important investment for Microsoft as we look to create even more mobile computing opportunities," said Roanne Sones, General Manager, Strategy and Ecosystem for Windows and Devices, Microsoft. "As a key component for the Always Connected Windows experience, we worked closely with Gemalto to develop a solution that meets the new GSMA guidelines."

"Gemalto has created a complete range of subscription management software and services to manage the eSIM life cycle in mobile devices," said Rodrigo Serna, Senior Vice President of Mobile Services and IoT Americas at Gemalto. "We will continue to work closely with Microsoft and the GSMA to further these advances while protecting the security of end users, who rely on their mobile devices to make everyday life easier."

