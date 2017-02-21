Company announcement Group Communications Announcement No. 12/2017 Holmens Kanal 2-12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 21 February 2017







Danske Bank appoints new Chief Risk Officer







Danske Bank has appointed Carsten Egeriis, 40, new Chief Risk Officer (CRO). He will head Group Risk Management and will join Danske Bank's Executive Board on 1 September 2017 at the latest.







He succeeds Gilbert Kohnke, who joined Danske Bank two years ago and now wishes to leave his position for personal reasons. Gilbert Kohnke will continue as CRO until Carsten Egeriis takes over.







Carsten Egeriis holds a BSc in International Business from Copenhagen Business School and an Executive MBA from London Business School. He comes from a position as CRO of Barclays UK in London, where he has held various positions over the past ten years, including several risk management positions, with Barclays Bank. Carsten Egeriis was also previously CRO of GE Money Bank in Germany and GE Capital in Portugal.







"I am confident that in Carsten Egeriis we have found the right person to further strengthen our risk management area," says Thomas F. Borgen, CEO of Danske Bank. "Carsten has deep insight into this area on the basis of several years' international experience from positions as CRO in the financial sector. We also want to thank Gilbert Kohnke for his work for Danske Bank. We have benefited from his experience over the past two years, as he has contributed to strengthening our strategic risk management significantly and thus to creating a stronger foundation for our future efforts."



Curriculum vitae for Carsten Egeriis







Age: 40







Formal training



2009: Executive MBA, London Business School



2000: BSc, International Business, Copenhagen Business School







Recent positions:



2016 -: CRO, Barclays UK, Barclays Bank, London



2014-2016: CRO, Personal and Corporate Bank, Barclays Bank, London



2011-2014: CRO, UK and Europe Retail and Business Banking, Barclays Bank, London



2010-2011: CRO, Global Retail Banking Western Europe, Barclays Bank, London



2007-2010: Barclays Group Retail Credit Risk Director, Barclays Bank, London



2006-2007: Retail Credit Director, International Risk, Barclays Bank, London



2005-2006: CRO, GE Money Bank Germany, General Electric, Hannover



2003-2005: CRO and Member of The Board, GE Capital, Global Consumer Finance & Fleet Services, General Electric, Lisbon















Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 10



