SolarWorld, the German solar manufacturer, will sell a 50% share of its lithium mining operations in eastern Germany to Bacanora Minerals to create a new joint venture (JV) that will be 100% focused on extracting lithium from mines in the region.

Deutsche Lithium GmbH will be operationally controlled by both SolarWorld and Bacanora Minerals, which is a resource developer that specializes in lithium mined from Mexico's Sonora region. Bacanora Minerals has paid approximately €5 million for its share in the JV, and will earn its share of the project in return for a cash consideration of $5.29 million.

The JV will be located at SolarWorld's Freiberg production site in Saxony, with Bacanora Minerals responsible for all financial investments for the project, which is an 18 to 24 months feasibility study ...

