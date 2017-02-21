sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 21.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,402 Euro		-0,033
-0,44 %
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,426
7,429
10:41
7,426
7,429
10:41
21.02.2017 | 10:38
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Stadshypotek 0.375% € 500mn cb 2024

Post-stabilisation notice

21st February 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Stadshypotek AB

0.375% € 500,000,000 Swedish Covered Bond due 2024

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Christian Klocke; telephone: +49 69 13643420) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Stadshypotek AB
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:XS1568860685
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 500,000,000.00
Description:0.375% Swedish covered bonds due 21st Feb 2024
Stabilising Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Nomura
SG CIB
Svenska HCM

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2017 PR Newswire