COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Stadshypotek 0.375% € 500mn cb 2024

Post-stabilisation notice

21st February 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Stadshypotek AB

0.375% € 500,000,000 Swedish Covered Bond due 2024

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Christian Klocke; telephone: +49 69 13643420) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Stadshypotek AB Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS1568860685 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000.00 Description: 0.375% Swedish covered bonds due 21st Feb 2024 Stabilising Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Nomura

SG CIB

Svenska HCM

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.