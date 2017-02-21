Panasonic Set For Take Off At MWC

Panasonic Business will introduce its connected airport concept at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, showcasing a suite of intelligent technology solutions for the first time in Europe.

BRACKNELL, England, Feb. 21,2017 /PRNewswire/ --The 120m2 booth features technology for retail, car rental, communications, security, logistics and ground handling and brings together the automotive, business technology, industrial and eco solutions divisions within Panasonic.

One of the key technologies on show will be LinkRay, a one-to-one customer engagement tool for public spaces. It means dozens of people can simultaneously get native language information from display panels and LED lighting to their smartphone, so that display panels in an airport could contain links to transport information in multiple languages.

Also on show will be HD Beacon technology, which can assist localised mapping and wayfinding within the terminal buildings at an airport. So, for instance, airport staff or people with limited mobility could use their mobile device to find the nearest electric cart to get them quickly to their gate.

For airport retail, Panasonic will showcase its transparent screen, which uses projection to create spectacular window displays to pull in shoppers.

In the car rental area of the booth, Ficosa, who have had a business alliance with Panasonic since 2015, will introduce the latest technologies in connected cars. These solutions will transform the in-vehicle experience, providing innovative vehicle services, enabling more autonomous driving with higher levels of safety and efficiency.

Within the airport logistics hub area, Panasonic's Parcel Picking Director uses barcode technology to project key parcel information onto parcels themselves, making it viewable by workers at a distance.

Panasonic Media Track allows organisations to track and optimise the deployment of mobile assets such as baggage containers, trolleys and wagons, perfect for ground handling operations. While Intelligent Warehouse Software (iWS) use CCTV cameras and software to find lost parcels or luggage in minutes rather than hours spent manually searching through security footage.

"We know that our connected, intelligent technology solutions are well matched for the transportation market," said Tony O'Brien, Managing Director of Panasonic System Solutions in Europe. "Our research tells us that improving the passenger journey through better connectivity and information sharing is an important driver in this space and Mobile World Congress gives us the opportunity to showcase what Panasonic can do to innovate within transportation."



Panasonic System Solutions Europe

Panasonic System Solutions Europe (PSSEU), a division of Panasonic Marketing Europe, was founded in April 2016 and develops world class solutions for larger customers offering a single point of contact and accountability.

These solutions involve Panasonic hardware, software, connectivity capability and third party products, delivered with world class engineering and project management and services. Industries in focus are energy, transportation and logistics.

PSSEU has a number of subsidiaries, including Cameramanager and Panasonic Business Software Europe, which provide specialist software or systems integration capabilities.

Panasonic Europe

Panasonic Corporation, is a worldwide leader in the development and engineering of electronic technologies and solutions for customers in residential, non-residential, mobility and personal applications. Since its founding in 1918, Panasonic Corporation has expanded globally and now operates over 474 subsidiaries and 94 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 7.553 trillion yen (56.794 billion Euros) for the year ending March 31, 2016. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technology to create a better life and a better world for its customers.