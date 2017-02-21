sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 21.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,42 Euro		+0,045
+0,21 %
WKN: 854734 ISIN: DK0010272632 Ticker-Symbol: GNN 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
GN STORE NORD A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GN STORE NORD A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,407
21,453
12:32
21,407
21,453
12:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GN STORE NORD A/S
GN STORE NORD A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GN STORE NORD A/S21,42+0,21 %