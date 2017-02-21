U.S. microinverter specialist Enphase Energy has extended a term loan facility with Tennenbaum Capital Partners (TCP) from $25 million to $50 million as the firm continues its consolidation and restructuring efforts.

Having recently announced an 18% reduction in its workforce, the California-headquartered company is stepping up efforts to boost global demand for its Home Energy Solution, which comprises microinverter, storage and software management.

To achieve this, Enphase will steer some of the funds from the extended term loan facility towards supporting this aim. Additionally, proceeds ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...