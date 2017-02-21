ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock").

The declared cash dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is for December 15, 2016, up to, but excluding the dividend payment date of March 15, 2017. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.390625 per depositary share, or $390.625 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividend is payable on March 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2017.

The Company's Series A Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SF PrA."

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc.; and Eaton Partners, LLC, and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's web site at www.stifel.com.

