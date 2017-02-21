SevOne and Cisco provide valuable application performance insight

Cisco Live! --Today at Cisco Live EMEA, Cisco's annual IT and communications conference, SevOne announced the availability of a beta version of the SevOne App for the Cisco ACI through the Cisco ACI App Center. The SevOne App enables a quick performance assessment of all Cisco ACI infrastructure components, based on an existing implementation of the SevOne Platform. By offering this level of network performance monitoring and management through the Cisco ACI App Center, SevOne delivers the operational insight for companies to compete in the connected world.

The SevOne for Cisco ACI App allows users to:

Quickly view and assess alert information for all monitored ACI infrastructure components

View and sort by historic data and sort by open and closed alerts

This App extends the integration of the SevOne Platform with SevOne's ACI solution to provide exceptional insight into application performance directly on APIC. SevOne's ability to combine polled metrics and syslog messages at scale and send alerts in real time when any performance anomalies occur provides valuable insights into the way the network is being used.

"SevOne realizes the power and flexibility of software-defined networks," said Jack Sweeney, CEO at SevOne. "We are extending our ACI support at a time when network management capability and enablement is becoming a strategic differentiator."

About Cisco:

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at the network.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About SevOne:

SevOne provides the world's largest CSPs, MSPs and Enterprises with the most comprehensive technology portfolio to collect, analyze and visualize network infrastructure performance data to deliver actionable insights to compete and win in the connected world. SevOne serves organizations that are looking to complex, dynamic next-generation infrastructure such as software defined networks, orchestrated containers and cloud technologies to support their business goals. Learn more at sevone.com or follow us @SevOneInc.

Compatibility certification via Interoperability Verification Testing and Cisco Validated Design is designed to simulate typical customer configurations and does not replace the need for on-site testing and interoperability validation in conjunction with actual implementation.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221005486/en/

Contacts:

SevOne

Jill St. George, 508-509-8213

Corporate Communications

jstgeorge@sevone.com