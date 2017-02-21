Konecranes has signed an agreement with Terport S.A. (Terminales Portuarias S.A.) in Paraguay, South America, for the delivery of two BOXHUNTER RTGs. The cranes will be delivered in early 2018. The parties involved have agreed not to disclose the value of the deal.



The BOXHUNTER RTGs will be delivered to Terport S.A.'s container terminal located in Villeta i.o San Antonio, on the outskirts of Asunción. This will be the first terminal in Paraguay to operate RTG cranes. The terminal handles container traffic on the Paraguay river, providing a wide range of services to importers, exporters, feeders, line operators and special cargo (heavy) carriers.



"The BOXHUNTER RTG is an ideal match for the varied needs of this kind of multipurpose container terminal," said Jussi Suhonen, Sales Director, Region Americas. "You need to be able to jump into the machine quickly, carry out a container move on the fly, jump out again and do something else. BOXHUNTER will allow Terport to handle more container traffic with more flexibility in the same space."



BOXHUNTER is quick to learn and easy to drive. The operator sits in an ergonomic heads-up position in a cabin down at the truck lane, climbing in and out of the cabin in seconds, seeing all the container action down low. When driving the crane, the operator has excellent visibility everywhere, thanks to the advanced video and laser technology of the BOXHUNTER operating concept.



The BOXHUNTER RTGs on order will stack 1-over-5 containers high and 7 containers wide plus truck lane, with a lifting capacity of 40.6 t. They will be fully electric, driven by a cable reel system with fiber optics included. The auto-steering feature will be included, which allows the crane to be driven on a pre-programmed, straight path. TRUCONNECT® remote technical support is a standard part of the package.



For the complete story of BOXHUNTER, visit http://boxhunter.konecranes.com/en.



For more information: Press Juha Rantala, Product Manager, Port Cranes, Konecranes Email: juha.rantala@konecranes.com or phone: +358401731160



Investors and analysts Miikka Kinnunen, Director, Investor Relations, Konecranes Email: Miikka.kinnunen@konecranes.com or phone +358 20 427 2050



This press release is available at our website www.konecranes.com.



For more interesting stories about Konecranes, please visit wayup.konecranes.com.



About Konecranes Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. The Group has 18,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).