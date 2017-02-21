-- 63% +/- 0.5% reduction in the disease-causing sugar (heparan sulfate GAG) in the central nervous system 6 months post-injection (N=2) -- Continued evidence of biopotency: reduced liver and spleen volumes, decreased urinary GAGs -- 6-month timepoint (n=2) showed evidence for stabilization or improvement (average 60%) in several Mullen subdomains -- Adaptive behavior ratings on the Vineland stabilized -- Subjects showed improved ability to complete individual items on the Leiter-R non-verbal IQ assessment resulting in improved raw scores -- ABO-102 gene therapy well-tolerated in 4 subjects (N=3 low dose, N=1 high dose) through 650 days follow up with no Serious Adverse Events





Abeona Recent Highlights:-- February 17, 2017: Provided update from ABO-102 Sanfilippo type A program at WORLDSymposium ™ lysosomal storage disorders conference-- February 1, 2017: Enrolled first high dose subject in ongoing Phase 1/2 gene therapy clinical trial for Sanfilippo syndrome Type A (MPS IIIA) -- January 19, 2017: Received Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for ABO-101 gene therapy in Sanfilippo syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB) -- January 3, 2017: Received Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for ABO-201 gene therapy program in juvenile Batten disease (JNCL)About Abeona: Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. Abeona's lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH) and ABO-101 (AAV-NAGLU), adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome (MPS IIIA and IIIB, respectively). Abeona is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), EB-201 for epidermolysis bullosa (EB), ABO-201 (AAV-CLN3) gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease (JNCL), ABO-202 (AAV-CLN1) gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease (INCL), and ABO-301 (AAV-FANCC) for Fanconi anemia (FA) disorder and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy for rare blood diseases. In addition, Abeona has a plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha™ (alpha-1 protease inhibitor) for inherited COPD, using its proprietary SDF™ (Salt Diafiltration) ethanol-free process.