SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced the appointment of Arun Thakur to the position of vice president of professional services and customer success. Throughout his impressive 25-year client services career, Thakur has built and managed professional services and product strategy teams for venerable companies such as Accenture, IBM, Alvarez & Marsal, and Amdocs. Reporting directly to Aria President & CEO Tom Dibble, Thakur will apply his business transformation acumen as head of both the professional services and customer success management teams. In his role, Thakur will ensure successful implementations and high customer ROI of Aria's cloud-based billing and monetization products and services for global enterprises.

Throughout his professional life, Thakur has built and led professional services and consulting teams as partner and managing director for global entities like Accenture, IBM, Alvarez & Marsal, and Amdocs. During his career Thakur has managed global business and system transformations in customer care and billing, optimizing business processes and improving customer experiences. His experience spans mission critical global projects across verticals and geographies with budgets over $100M; his expertise includes transformation roadmaps, cost efficiency, process re-engineering, program management, and comprehensive enterprise implementations and systems integration.

"Aria Systems is at the forefront of cloud-based billing and monetization, which is fundamentally transforming how enterprises can quickly meet customer needs, exceed expectations, and grow their business," said Thakur. "I'm honored to head a seasoned team with an established track record of driving successful outcomes for enterprises across a wide variety of Fortune 500 companies."

Thakur will apply his leadership to ensure that Aria delivers upon its key functionality: providing speed and agility at scale in the cloud, delivering actionable customer insights, and empowering business users with direct control to better monetize their offerings. "With Aria, enterprises can create limitless account structures and a wider variety of product offerings without coding," said Thakur. "I look forward to helping Aria clients use this innovative platform to develop new recurring revenue streams, get products to market faster, and above all, better serve their customers," he added.

"Arun's experience solving complex business challenges, which have transformed global enterprises via best practices and back-office technologies, makes him an ideal addition to the executive team," said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. "He will provide immediate impact with companies looking to develop agile and innovative customer-facing solutions to increase customer satisfaction and, ultimately, revenue growth."

About Arun Thakur

Arun Thakur is vice president of professional services and customer success at Aria Systems. Thakur is a seasoned leader with nearly 25 years of experience in strategy, transformation, and business process improvement where he managed global teams and projects exceeding $100M. Most recently, Thakur was managing director with Alvarez & Marsal Insurance and Risk Advisory Services (A&M). Prior to A&M, he was a strategy and transformation partner with IBM and led consulting teams at Accenture and Amdocs. Thakur earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from India's National Institute of Technology and a master's degree in business administration from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems' cloud billing and monetization platform is the consensus analyst choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Philips, and Pitney Bowes depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

