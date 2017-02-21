Illuminating its commitment to innovation and customer success, PROS (NYSE: PRO), the revenue and profit realization company, today announced that Saint-Gobain Glass Solutions (SGGS) has been named a winner of the prestigious IDG Digital Edge 50 Award. The award recognizes 50 companies and their successful digital transformation initiatives that have delivered a significant, measurable business impact.

Saint-Gobain Glass Solutions is a world-leading flat-glass manufacturer, ranked number one in Europe, and number two worldwide. It globally operates 37 float manufacturing facilities around the globe, and 17 coating operations that produce a wide arrange of glass types. The company provides glass products to a broad range of customers, from large international construction companies and builders, to small, locally-owned businesses that require a variety of special-order goods.

Saint-Gobain Glass Solutions, France's first glass producer, was founded in 1665 by France's King Louis XIV, and has been in operation for more than 350 years. The company was founded by the king to create French glass for his renowned Palace of Versailles and its beautiful "Hall of Mirrors."

The Digital Edge 50 award entry was judged by representatives from IDG publications CIO and Computerworld. The 50 winners will be honored at the AGENDA17 conference, which is scheduled for March 20-22, 2017, at the Marriott Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

"PROS provides Saint-Gobain with innovative solutions that enable us to deliver to customers a best-in-class modern commerce experience," said Saint-Gobain Glass Solutions Supply Chain and Business Model Director Jean-Phillippe Bitouzet. "In the emerging digital selling landscape, customers are looking for a frictionless buying experiences, with immediate responses about pricing and delivery. PROS has proved to be an excellent partner, committed to our success. Today we're able to simplify the order process, deliver quotes more quickly, and provide tracking and delivery. We appreciate the partnership approach they've taken with Saint-Gobain and are honored to share this important award with PROS."

"On behalf of the entire PROS team, we offer our sincerest congratulations to Saint-Gobain Glass Solutions," said Marc Chesover, PROS Senior Vice President, Customer Acquisition, for EMEA and APAC. "One of the greatest honors any company can achieve is to win an award with our customers based on our work together. We appreciate our partnership and the opportunity to showcase this company that continues to be on the cutting edge of modern commerce."

"The complexity and scale of the initiatives in the Digital Edge 50 show how quickly organizations are progressing to the next phase of digital transformation," said Anne McCrory, Digital Edge program chair and Group VP, Customer Experience and Operations, IDG Enterprise Events. "They are taking advantage of new capabilities, such as AI and deep machine learning, to enhance their mobile and analytics practices worldwide. They are finding dramatic results from the cloud, and serving customers in faster and more elegant ways. Their adoption of agile, extreme programming and completely reworked business processes show how even the most traditional businesses can go big with digital with the right vision and leadership."

To learn more about PROS, visit the website at www.pros.com or follow PROS on Twitter at @PROS_Inc. To view additional PROS honors, visit the awards website.

About Digital Edge 50 Award

The Digital Edge 50 Award is a recognized honor of digital innovation. Through digital technologies such as mobile, analytics, AI, the Internet of Things and cloud, award winners see business results that indicate a true "digital edge." Selected by a panel of industry experts and business and technology executives, winning applications are driving greater customer engagement, higher sales conversions and new products, as well as revenue and profit growth.

About CIO

CIO is the premier content and community resource for information technology executives and leaders. The CIO portfolio -- CIO.com, CIO Forum on LinkedIn, events, strategic marketing services and research -- provides business technology leaders with analysis, insight and an understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Enterprise, a subsidiary of IDG. Company information is available at http://www.idgenterprise.com/. Follow CIO events on Twitter: @CIOevents Agenda17

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading IT media brand helping senior IT, business decision-makers and key influencers navigate change with effective business strategy. Computerworld enables the IT value chain with unique editorial coverage from setting strategies to deriving value from core to edge technologies. IT solution providers can engage Computerworld's senior IT audience through www.computerworld.com, focused events, strategic marketing services and research. Computerworld is published by IDG Enterprise, a subsidiary of IDG. Company information is available at www.idgenterprise.com.

Follow Computerworld events on Twitter: @CWevents Agenda17

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a revenue and profit realization company that helps B2B and B2C customers realize their potential through the blend of simplicity and data science. PROS offers cloud solutions to help accelerate sales, formulate winning pricing strategies and align product, demand and availability. PROS revenue and profit realization solutions are designed to allow customers to experience meaningful revenue growth, sustained profitability and modernized business processes. To learn more, visit pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of revenue and profit realization software to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with revenue and profit realization software and its current expectations of the benefits of revenue and profit realization software for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization's revenue and profit realization software needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of revenue and profit realization software such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221005429/en/

Contacts:

PROS

Yvonne Donaldson, 713.335.5310

ydonaldson@pros.com

