TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (TSX VENTURE: SVI) announced today that it understands that Access Self Storage Inc. ("Access") has acquired 15,000,000 common shares in the capital of StorageVault ("Common Shares") at a price of $1.50 per share, representing an aggregate purchase price of $22,500,000, from three vendors pursuant to a share purchase agreement, representing 5.17% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of StorageVault. Prior to the purchase, Access owned or controlled 93,516,471 Common Shares, representing 32.23% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of StorageVault. Access now owns or controls 108,516,471 Common Shares or approximately 37.40% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares of StorageVault. Access may increase or decrease its investment in StorageVault depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors. The head office address for both StorageVault and Access is 100 Canadian Road, Toronto, Ontario M1R 4Z5.

ABOUT STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC.

StorageVault owns and operates storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

