Walmart Stock Needs to Overcome the Growth BumpsWal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) stock has been rallying upwards this month and WMT stock closed at $69.37 Friday. However, Walmart stock may come under pressure ahead of the fourth-quarter results to be announced before the market opens Tuesday.There are concerns surrounding its e-commerce initiatives, which will take more time to bear fruit. As Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) goes on gaining strength, time seems to be running out for WMT stock.However, Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...