Research Report on Service Robot Industry in China, 2017-2021: iRobots and Education Robots will Take the Lead in Development - Research and Markets

The global aging population results in a lot of problems and the demand of residents grows for social security, household services and nursing so service robots possess large development space as a favorable solution.

The upgrading of intelligent robots speeds up with more functions while the costs decline for the development of computers and microchips, which promotes the progress of the service robot industry.

The total sales volume of service robots exceeded 40,000 and that of personal together with household ones exceeded 5 million in the globe in 2015. Currently, there are hundreds of enterprises involved in the service robot field in the world. Among them, iRobot focuses on household service robots, Intuitive Surgical focuses on medical robots, Aldebaran SAS provides professional personal robots while Boston Dynamics mainly develops military robots. In recent years, giants such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Ali, Foxconn and Softbank started the layout in the service robot field for strategic advantages.

The information technology will deeply integrate with the service robot manufacturing industry. Meanwhile, service robots are expected to become a new generation of intelligent terminals as emerging consumption hotspots after computers and mobile phones.

Chinese government issued a series of supporting policies for the development of the service robot industry. In January 2015, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released the Promotion Plan for Deep Integration of Informationization and Industrialization in Raw Material Industry (2015-2018) to support the development of the robot industry. In May 2015, the State Council issued specific plan of Made in China 2025, in which service robots play a significant role.

According to the history of the service robot industry, unmanned planes, iRobots and education robots will take the lead in development. The domestic robot industry develops rapidly in China presently and a number of local enterprises emerge such as Ecovacs, Xrobot and BONA. Education robot brands such as UBTECH and UNISROBO spring up with the accelerating industrialization as well.

In general, the service robot market is expected to maintain high-speed development in the next few years. Meanwhile, investment opportunities exist for investors in various related industries to the service robot industry chain.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Basic Concept of Robots



1.1 Definition



1.2 Classification



1.2.1 Industrial Robot



1.2.2 Service Robot



1.3 Chain of Service Robot Industry



1.3.1 Core Components



1.3.2 AI Module



1.3.3 Operating System



1.3.4 Industrial Application

2 Overview of Global Service Robot Industry



2.1 Supply



2.1.1 Overview of Supply



2.1.2 KUKA



2.1.3 ABB



2.1.4 Fanuc



2.1.5 YASKAWA ELECTRIC COPPORATION



2.2 Demand



2.2.1 Major Demand Fields



2.2.2 Major Demand Countries

3 Overview of Service Robot Industry in China, 2012-2016



3.1 Development Environment



3.1.1 Economy Environment



3.1.2 Policy Environment



3.2 Production Status of Service Robots in China, 2012-2016



3.2.1 Major Manufacturers



3.2.2 Analysis on Production Volume



3.3 Demand Status of Service Robots in China, 2012-2016



3.3.1 Market Size



3.3.2 Major Demand Fields

4 Demand in Segment Markets for Service Robots in China, 2012-2016



4.1 Overview



4.2 Personal and Household Robots



4.2.1 Household Service Robots



4.2.2 Entertainment and Leisure Robots



4.2.3 Disabled Auxiliary Robots



4.2.4 Residence Security and Surveillance Robots



4.3 Professional Service Robots



4.3.1 Medical Robots



4.3.2 Inspection and Maintenance Robots



4.3.3 Logistics Robots



4.3.4 Architecture Robots



4.3.5 Underwater Robots



4.3.6 Military Robots



4.3.7 Other Robots

5 Market Competition of Service Robots in China and the Globe, 2012-2016



5.1 Overview of Competition



5.1.1 Barriers to Entry



5.1.2 Competition Between Foreign-funded Enterprises and Domestic Enterprises



5.2 Competition Structure



5.2.1 Upstream Suppliers



5.2.2 Downstream Customers



5.2.3 Enterprise Competition Inner the Industry



5.2.4 Potential Entrants



5.2.5 Substitutes



5.3 Trend of Market Competition

6 Import and Export of Service Robots in China, 2012-2016



6.1 Import



6.1.1 Import Overview



6.1.2 Structure of Imported Products



6.1.3 Major Import Sources



6.2 Export



6.2.1 Export Overview



6.2.2 Export Destinations

7 Major Manufacturers of Service Robots in China and the Globe, 2012-2016



7.1 Manufacturers of Personal and Household Service Robots



7.1.1 iRobot



7.1.2 Neato



7.1.3 Mint



7.1.4 Karcher



7.1.5 Shink



7.1.6 Panasonic



7.1.7 Sony



7.1.8 Samsung



7.1.9 Ekctdux



7.1.10 Aldebaran Robotics SAS



7.1.11 Ecovacs



7.1.12 Xrobot



7.2 Professional Service Robots



7.2.1 Lockheed Martin



7.2.2 rtb-group robotic technology business group GmbH



7.2.3 KUKA Roboter Gmbh



7.2.4 Shink



7.2.5 Panasonic



7.2.6 Rewalk



7.2.7 Technipharm



7.2.8 Intuitive Surgical



7.2.9 Others

8 Prospect of Service Robot Industry in China, 2017-2021



8.1 Factors Influencing Development



8.1.1 Driving Forces and Market Opportunities of the Industry



8.1.2 Unfavorable Factors



8.2 Forecast on Production of Service Robots in China, 2017-2021



8.2.1 Personal and Household Service Robots



8.2.2 Professional Service Robots



8.3 Forecast on Demand for Service Robots in China, 2017-2021



8.3.1 Prediction on Market Size



8.3.2 Forecast on Market Demand for Personal and Household Service Robots



8.3.3 Forecast on Market Demand for Professional Service Robots



8.4 Recommendations on Development and Investment

