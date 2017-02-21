sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 21.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

227,67 Euro		+0,474
+0,21 %
WKN: 851223 ISIN: FR0000121485 Ticker-Symbol: PPX 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KERING SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
227,71
227,81
15:27
227,70
227,80
15:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KERING SA
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KERING SA227,67+0,21 %