The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in the ordinary shares of Petrotarg AB (PETR, ISIN code SE0005095643, order book ID 97083) and the preference shares in the same company (PETR PREF, ISIN code SE0005034725, order book ID 97084) until further notice.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Niklas Ramstedt or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.