On February 21, 2017, the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB published a decision to delist the shares in Petrotarg AB.



The last day of trading will be March 17, 2017.



Short name: PETR ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005095643 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 97083 ----------------------------







Short name: PETR PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005034725 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 97084 ----------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Niklas Ramstedt or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.