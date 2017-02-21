On February 5, 2016, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Petrotarg AB (previously Ginger Oil AB) (the "Company") were to receive observation status due to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position with reference to a press release published by the Company on the same day.



On October 21, 2016, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided to update the observation status with reference to a decision that the Company should undergo a new listing process on First North following a press release published by the Company on October 19, 2016.



On February 21, 2017, the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB published a decision to delist the shares in the Company. The last day of trading will be March 17, 2017.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision that the ordinary shares in Petrotarg AB (PETR, ISIN code SE0005095643, order book ID 97083) and the preference shares in the Company (PETR PREF, ISIN code SE0005034725, order book ID 97084) shall be given observation status.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Niklas Ramstedt or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.