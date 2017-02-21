Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pest Control Services Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global pest control services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Pest Control Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pest control services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by pest control service providers. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, owing to the significant costs associated with pest control, many players in the market are coming up with insurance-based pest control services, especially for commercial customers. Major hotels and other businesses are opting for these pest control services. Terminix, for instance, has partnered with Aon (an insurance provider) to provide insurance coverage against bed bug infestations, primarily for commercial customers such as hotels, community housing developments, and other businesses.
As standard insurance policies provided for commercial properties do not include extermination costs, a round of pest control can require considerable investment. The growing availability of specialized insurance policies will allow customers to control their expenses and access to a reliable service provider.
Market Dynamics
Market drivers
- Rise of insurance-based pest control services
- Growing hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries
- Complexity of pest control procedures and safety protocols for chemicals used in pest control
Market challenges
- Implementation of stringent regulations and consequent costs to service providers
- Use of DIY pest control products
- Pressure on pricing strategies
Market trends
- Growth in emerging markets
- Rise of digital pest control services
Key Vendors:
- Anticimex
- Ecolab
- Rentokil Initial
- Rollins
- Terminix
Other Prominent Vendors:
- Action Pest Control
- Clark Pest Control
- Cats USA Pest Control
- Massey Services
- Pest Control India
- SANIX
- Spencer Pest Services
- Techmo Hygiène
- Will Kill Termites Pests
