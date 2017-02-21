With reference to a press releases published by Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Petrotarg AB today on February 21, 2017, 15:30 CET, the trading in the ordinary shares of Petrotarg AB (PETR, ISIN code SE0005095643, order book ID 97083) and the preference shares in the same company (PETR PREF, ISIN code SE0005034725, order book ID 97084) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 16:00 CET followed by continuous trading from 16:10 CET.



Please note that the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Petrotarg AB shall be delisted. The last day of trading will be March 17, 2017.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Niklas Ramstedt or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.