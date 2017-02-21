MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Vaportronix, reimagining the vape experience for modern users, today announced that the Company is seeking to raise $1M in equity crowdfunding on Fundable. According to a 2016 report by Research & Markets, the worldwide vape products market is expected to reach approximately $32 billion by 2021. Vaportronix is seeking the raise to accelerate its business operations and growth in the United States, and to meet the pent-up/unrealized demand for its flagship product VQ. To-date, the company has sold hundreds of units of its discretely integrated, one-of-a-kind patented phone case and vaporizer.

The VQ system provides users a high quality, convenient and discreet way to vape virtually anywhere. The sleek, compact design of the VQ not only serves as a stylish and protective phone case for your iPhone, it also stores the VQStick signature vaporizer and charges it whenever it's in the case.

Additional Features:

Last 100+ puffs on a single charge

Only one hour to full recharge

Made of high-quality aluminum and ABS plastic

20 second auto-shutoff, giving customers the ability to vape longer without interruption

The VQ ships as a complete system, and includes: the patented VQase and VQStick, two refillable VQCartridges (one for liquids and one for waxes), instruction manual, dual USB A/C wall adapter, and a USB cable. Refillable VQCartridges take all normal e-liquids, including cannabis oils.

Pricing and Availability:

Available at VQase.com, amazon.com and fancy.com. Compatible with iPhone 6, 6S and 7 models, and coming soon for the Samsung Galaxy and iPhone Plus. MSRP: $99.99 USD

"Vaportronix is positioned at the convergence of three booming industries -- vape, cannabis, and smartphone accessories -- and we've created an ingenious system that merges two devices that vape users carry at all times," said Steven Stanimirovic, CEO of Vaportronix. "In a world of too many devices, too many cords and lackluster styling and quality in so many products, Vaportronix is committed to developing a portfolio of high-quality yet affordable products that bring style and creativity to the intersection of vaping and modern life."

The capital raised will also accelerate market availability of the Company's new VQStick, a portable vaping stick with standalone charger. Funding will also benefit the launch of its next generation VQ system as well as product development for the iPhone 7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8 platforms.

Interested investors can learn more about Vaportronix at the company's Fundable page at https://www.fundable.com/vaportronix

ABOUT VAPORTRONIX

Founded in 2014, Miami-based Vaportronix is the vision of founders Steven Stanimirovic and Jonathan Romero, who are on a mission to reimagine the vape experience for modern users in today's world. Vaportronix provides users a high quality, convenient and discreet way to vape virtually anywhere through their innovative and stylish smartphone cases and accessories. The company's signature product, VQase, is the only patented device integrating smartphone case and vaporizer functionality that's always with you and always charged. For more information please visit: http://vqase.com/ and our social channels:

Facebook: @VQase

Twitter: @Vaportronix

Instagram: @vaportronix

MEDIA CONTACT

Megan Kathman

Skyya Communications

www.skyya.com

ph: (651) 785-3212

megan@skyya.com



