Skano Grop AS informs that the Supervisory Board which was convened on February 21, 2017 has decided the following:



1. To recall Kertu Virkebau from the Audit Committee of Skano Group AS and to appoint Supervisory Board member Martin Mets to the Audit Committee as of 21.02.2017.







Torfinn Losvik Chairman of the Management Board Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88 E-mail: torfinn.losvik@skanogroup.com