Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,338 Euro		-0,028
-0,33 %
WKN: A0HM5W ISIN: BMG5361W1047 Ticker-Symbol: LNH 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,343
8,598
18:34
8,327
8,563
18:34
21.02.2017 | 17:01
Schrift ändern:
PR Newswire

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 21

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		Lancashire Holdings Ltd.
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsYes
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attachedNo
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instrumentsNo
An event changing the breakdown of voting rightsNo
Other (please specify):No
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Invesco Limited
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		20 February 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:21 February 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		18%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect


BMG5361W1047		38,325,74438,325,74437,912,86918.96%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
37,912,86918.96%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

Invesco Asset Management Limited - 37,892,277
Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC - 20,592
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:Invesco Ltd.
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:		N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:		N/A

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Philippa Holmes
15. Contact telephone number:01491 417 447

