European and Asian Market Leader Tackles U.S. Demand for Premium Digital IR Solutions



EQS Group, a leading global provider of digital investor relations solutions, has launched its first U.S. office. The new subsidiary, located in the Meatpacking district of New York City, will further support the group in their global operations and feed the growing demand for premium digital IR solutions in the United States. The establishment of a North American presence also coincides with the launch of the U.S. version of EQS Group's cloud-based IR workflow platform, the EQS COCKPIT.



EQS Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, has offered leading global digital IR solutions for over 15 years. EQS Group currently has offices in London, Frankfurt, Zurich, Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Moscow, and Dubai. EQS Group is known for their cloud-based IR workflow solutions. The EQS COCKPIT hosts the company's proprietary EQS Newswire. EQS Group is the only international provider licensed by the Chinese government to distribute financial news in China. The COCKPIT also integrates an IR CRM system, and is well integrated with IR websites of public companies, allowing Investor Relations Officers to reach more investors, streamline their workflows, and secure their data.



"We are thrilled to make this strategic step and be present in the U.S.," says EQS Group CEO, Achim Weick. "Now, we are in all the world's major financial hubs and can better serve our global clientele."



EQS has assembled a local team of professionals to head up North American operations. The Group's new location will be invaluable in servicing the needs of the North American market and in assisting existing international clientele in their expanding IR needs. EQS Group US is excited to announce the successful engagement of a number of new partners and regional clients. Global expertise and specialized product offerings are a driving force behind the group's robust growth.



Marco Goldberg, Head of U.S. Operations, stated, "We have fantastic products that will make the lives of U.S. IROs significantly easier and more efficient. New York is a great launch pad for our award-winning portfolio of solutions in the U.S. market."



Contact: Marco Goldberg Director Business Development Tel: +1 917 251 1207 marco.goldberg@eqs.com



About EQS Group: EQS Group [ticker: EQS.DE] is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS Group's products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international disclosure and compliance requirements to the global investment community.



The EQS COCKPIT, a cloud-based IR workflow platform, digitally maps the work processes of IR Officers, communicates with the company's website, and distributes press releases via one of the most important financial newswires. With additional products such as IR websites and tools, digital reports, and webcasting solutions, EQS Group is a digital IR single-source provider.



EQS Group was founded in Munich, Germany in 2000 and has developed from a start-up to an international group with offices in the world's key financial markets. The group employs over 300 professionals globally.



