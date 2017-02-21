Proof-of-concept adds high availability to Cisco's Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure Software (NFVIS) software platform for network and applications services

StorMagic®, the software-defined storage company enabling hyperconverged infrastructure, today announced the technology demonstration of SvSAN software integrated with Cisco's NFVIS to provide high-availability for branch office network routers at Cisco Live in Berlin. Earlier today, Cisco announced general availability for the Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) and NFVIS which virtualizes the underlying hardware from applications running network functions, as well as mission-critical business applications. StorMagic is part of Cisco's Preferred Solution Partner Program and its flagship virtual SAN software product is available on a wide range of Cisco UCS servers and networking devices through the Cisco Global Price List.

Starting today at Cisco Live Europe in the StorMagic stand E71 in Hall 3.2 there will be a proof-of-concept technology demonstration showing high-availability using Cisco's NFVIS and StorMagic's virtual storage software.

"Cisco customers and partners are already benefiting from the power of StorMagic SvSAN with Cisco UCS Servers. We are excited about Cisco NFVIS and wanted to demonstrate how easily StorMagic SvSAN could be integrated for high availability," said Hans O'Sullivan, CEO of StorMagic. "Enterprise customers often struggle to find affordable, easy-to-manage solutions to run mission-critical applications in their branch offices and remote sites. The technology demonstration of SvSAN with NFVIS is another example of how Cisco and StorMagic are working together to solve these customer demands."

