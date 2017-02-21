At the request of ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB, 559026-7828, ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB's shares will be traded on First North as from February 23, 2017.



Short name: ISR ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 18,500,000 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008212195 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 133620 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559026-7828 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



