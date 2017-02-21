PANDORA has, as of today, established a sponsored level 1 American Depository Receipt (ADR) programme, as a supplement to the listing of its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange.



The ADRs will be traded in the USA over-the-counter (OTC) under the symbol PANDY.



Magnus Thorstholm Jensen, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations in PANDORA, said: "PANDORA has a significant shareholder base in the US and with the addition of a sponsored ADR programme we improve the offering and accessibility of the PANDORA share and display our commitment to our American shareholders. We believe the sponsored ADR programme will be a welcomed service for our investor community."



J.P. Morgan is appointed as depositary for the programme for a five year period.



ABOUT PANDORA PANDORA designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. PANDORA jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through around 8,100 points of sale, including more than 2,100 concept stores.



Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, PANDORA employs more than 21,500 people worldwide of whom around 12,400 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewellery. PANDORA is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2016, PANDORA's total revenue was DKK 20.3 billion (approximately EUR 2.7 billion).



INVESTOR RELATIONS MEDIA RELATIONS Magnus Thorstholm Jensen Kristian Lysgaard Vice President, Head of Investor Relations Director, Corporate Communications +45 7219 5739 +45 7219 5774 mtje@pandora.net krly@pandora.net Brian Granberg Investor Relations Officer +45 7219 5344 brgr@pandora.net



