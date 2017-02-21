Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q4 2016 Results

In connection with the release of Golden Ocean's fourth quarter 2016 results in the morning (CET) Tuesday February 28, 2017, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:

Teleconference and webcast

A conference call will be held at 02:00 P.M. CET (8:00 A.M. New York Time) on Tuesday February 28, 2017. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.no (http://www.goldenocean.no/) (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.

In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.no (http://www.goldenocean.no/). To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.

b. Conference Call

PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS

International Dial In #: +44 20 7136 2055

Norway Toll Free #: 800 56 053

Norway Toll #: +47 2316 2729

UK Toll Free #: 0800 279 4841

US Toll #: +1 718 971 5738

US Toll Free #: 1877 280 2342

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 3108082.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.no (http://www.goldenocean.no) in order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.

REPLAY DETAILS

Replay Access Number: 3108082#

International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 203 427 0598

Norway Dial In #: +47 2100 0498

USA Toll #: +1 866 932 5017

Participant list information required: Full Name & Company

February 21, 2017

Hamilton, Bermuda

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited via Globenewswire

