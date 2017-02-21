Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides innovative products and solutions to power commerce, today announced an agreement with TagG and HP to develop a new native IPDS (Intelligent Printer Data Stream) Controller for the Pitney Bowes IntelliJet and HP PageWide Web Press printing systems to deliver higher-value communications.

The new controller will allow Pitney Bowes to serve transactional print and mail clients who value native IPDS printer controllers to leverage AFP (Advanced Function Presentation) workflows. The announcement was made at Hunkeler Innovationdays 2017 in Lucerne, Switzerland. Hunkeler Innovationdays is a premier global event for production print and finishing solutions.

"The IPDS controller will allow Pitney Bowes to offer an additional option for clients who desire to create higher value communications, or move to higher quality inkjet printing," said Jason Dies, President, Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies. "We're grateful for the collaboration with our long-term partner HP and our new partner TagG, and excited to bring this new capability to market."

The new IPDS controller will be sold and supported by Pitney Bowes and will be available globally beginning Q3 2017.

At Hunkeler Innovationdays, HP announced the new HP PageWide Web Press T235 HD, bringing high quality HDNA (High Definition Nozzle Architecture) to entry-level commercial inkjet printing. It operates at a maximum duty cycle of 48 million full color impressions per month and a speed of 400 fpm (122 mpm). Pitney Bowes will sell this model as part of their IntelliJet 20 HD series for transactional print and mail operations.

In 2016, HP and Pitney Bowes launched HDNA technology on PageWide Web Presses and IntelliJet Printers. HDNA doubles print resolution to an industry-leading 2400 nozzles per inch. It will also allow for faster print speed of up to 1000 feet per minute (305 meters per minute).

"The upgradability of our high-volume printers is one of their key benefits," said Dies. It allows us to constantly test new innovations and bring those innovations to our clients faster, without requiring them to absorb the lost time, expensive costs and operational disruptions of a traditional 'fork-lift' upgrade."

About Pitney Bowes

