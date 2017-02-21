VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Lindsay will be presenting at the BMO Capital Markets 26th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern/11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company's business units.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://cc.talkpoint.com/bmoc001/022717a_as/?entity=10_QBC5W12. The replay will be available for 180 days after the date of the conference.

Alternatively, the webcast with supporting slides will be available on Teck's website at: www.teck.com.

About Teck

Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Ellen Lai

Coordinator, Investor Relations

604.699.4257

ellen.lai@teck.com



Media Contact:

Chris Stannell

Senior Communications Specialist

604.699.4368

chris.stannell@teck.com

www.teck.com



