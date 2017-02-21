Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DONG Energy A/S / Miscellaneous Major shareholder notification - SEAS-NVE A.m.b.A. 21-Feb-2017 / 20:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Pursuant to Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act, Danish Executive Order no. 1256 of 4 November 2015 on Major Shareholders and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, SEAS-NVE A.m.b.A., CVR no. 68 51 52 11, has notified DONG Energy A/S ('DONG Energy') of the following: - Until today, SEAS-NVE A.m.b.A. has owned 40,125,120 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each (total nominal value of DKK 401,251,200) in DONG Energy corresponding to 9.54% of the share capital and 9.54 % of the voting rights through its wholly owned subsidiary SEAS-NVE Holding A/S, CVR no. 25 78 44 13. Today, SEAS-NVE Holding A/S has decided to distribute all shares in DONG Energy owned by SEAS-NVE Holding A/S as extraordinary dividends to SEAS-NVE A.m.b.A. - After completion of the dividend distribution described above, SEAS-NVE A.m.b.A. directly owns 40,125,120 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each (total nominal value of DKK 401,251,200) in DONG Energy corresponding to 9.54% of the share capital and 9.54 % of the voting rights. - After completion of the dividend distribution, SEAS-NVE Holding A/S no longer holds any shares in DONG Energy. SEAS-NVE A.m.b.A. is a Danish registered cooperative society with limited liability owned by natural and legal persons who, within a geographical area from time to time defined by the board of SEAS-NVE A.m.b.A., buys power and has access to an installation connected to a power grid owned by SEAS-NVE Group. The information provided in this announcement does not change DONG Energy's previous financial outlook for the 2017 financial year. Further information Media Relations Martin Barlebo +45 99 55 95 52 Investor Relations Henrik Brunniche Lund +45 99 55 97 22 hebrl@dongenergy.dk DONG Energy (NASDAQ OMX: DENERG) is one of Northern Europe's leading energy groups and is headquartered in Denmark. Around 6,200 ambitious employees develop, construct and operate offshore wind farms, generate heat and power from our power stations as well as supply and trade in energy to wholesale, business and residential customers. In addition, we produce oil and gas, and a process has been initiated to divest this business unit. The continuing part of the Group has approx 5,800 employees and generated a revenue in 2016 of DKK 61 billion (EUR 8.2 billion). Read more on www.dongenergy.com. Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=6 16212 News Source: NASDAQ OMX The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: DONG Energy A/S Denmark ISIN: XS0253170335 Category Code: MSC TIDM: 65XG Sequence No.: 3875 End of Announcement EQS News Service 546421 21-Feb-2017

