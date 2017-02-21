sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 21.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

70,12 Euro		+0,09
+0,13 %
WKN: 766101 ISIN: US6294452064 Ticker-Symbol: NVK 
Aktie:
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NVE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NVE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NVE CORPORATION
NVE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NVE CORPORATION70,12+0,13 %