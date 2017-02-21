Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global CO2 Incubator Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global CO2 incubator market is growing steadily at a rate of 8.13%, which can be attributed to increased R&D investment and the expansion of research facilities in sectors such as life sciences, biomedical, and agricultural research. These sectors use CO2 incubators, thereby propelling market growth.

There is also a growth in investments by the governments in crop research, which is expected to fuel the growth of this market during 2017-2021. In addition, CO2 incubators are widely used in drug discovery and clinical testing processes. Thus, with the growth of the global pharmaceutical industry, the demand for CO2 incubators is likely to rise with it.

The report, Global CO2 Incubators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, there is an increasing incidence of cancer cases worldwide due to various reasons, including unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, tobacco usage, and excessive alcohol consumption. There is a parallel rise in cancer research where cancer cells are stored in CO2 incubators and then studied, based on which appropriate and possible treatment solutions are experimented. Generally, tumor development involves simultaneous changes in thousands of cells and variations in genes. Rapid technological advances in the market helps researchers study cancer cells under specific atmospheric conditions.

Key vendors

BINDER

Memmert

Panasonic Biomedical

Sheldon Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

Bellco Glass

BMT USA

Cardinal Health

CARON

CSK Scientific

Eppendorf

ESCO Global

Heal Force

Labocon

LEEC

N-BIOTEK

NuAire

VWR

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by technology

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

