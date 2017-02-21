Constellation Brands Inc: Constellation Brands Named One of "World's Most Admired Companies" by FORTUNE Magazine

VICTOR, N.Y., Feb. 21 2017 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, has been recognized by FORTUNE (http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/) magazine as one of the 2017 "World's Most Admired Companies."

"We work hard to deliver shareholder value, always striving to deliver the best service and highest quality products," said President and CEO Rob Sands. "It takes more than financial success to be an admired company. We understand the importance of partnering in our employees' professional fulfillment and career growth, giving back in the communities where we live and work, and operating responsibly as a steward of future generations."

FORTUNE magazine surveys executives, directors and analysts to rate companies with the strongest reputations within their industry and across industries. Companies are measured on nine criteria: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services, and global competitiveness.

In the beverages industry category, Constellation was ranked #4 and scored highly in all nine criteria, most notably in quality of products/services, innovation, and social responsibility.

Constellation Brands has received several honors and recognitions in the past year. The company was ranked #37 on the 2016 FORTUNE list of "100 Fastest-Growing Companies", which honors the top three-year performers in revenue, profits and stock returns. Forbes ranked Constellation Brands #92 on its 2016 "World's Most Innovative Companies" list based on the potential to generate future profitable growth. Harvard Business Review recognized Constellation Brands President and CEO, Rob Sands, as one of the top "100 World's Best-Performing CEOs" in 2016 based on environmental, social and corporate governance successes.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, New Zealand and Italy. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world's leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and The Prisoner. The company's premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio, about 40 facilities and approximately 8,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com.

