sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 22.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,799 Euro		+0,266
+5,87 %
WKN: A2DJJH ISIN: US00835P1057 Ticker-Symbol: 2MJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE INC
AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE INC4,799+5,87 %