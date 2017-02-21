VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Mr. Kevin Nephin, President and CEO of Kestrel Gold Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Kestrel") (TSX VENTURE: KGC) (currently suspended from trading) is pleased to announce that on February 21, 2017 the Alberta Securities Commission and British Columbia Securities Commission each issued an order revoking previous cease trade orders that trading cease in respect of the securities of the Corporation.

Subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Corporation intends to undertake debt settlements with its creditors in exchange for common shares of the Corporation. The Corporation also intends to undertake a financing to enable it to carry on its business and continue with its exploration activities.

About Kestrel Gold Inc.

Kestrel Gold Inc. is a gold exploration corporation headquartered in Canada. Kestrel's principal property is the King Solomon Dome property, located in the Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Contacts:

Kestrel Gold Inc.

Kevin Nephin

President and CEO

Office (604) 824-6056

kvnephin@gmail.com



