NIAGARA FALLS, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Canada is celebrating its 150th birthday with a nationwide celebration, 'Canada 150' and the Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa invites guests to celebrate right at the heart of it all. And the Niagara Region is going a step above, hosting a localized 'Niagara 150' event in conjunction with Canada 150. Combined these events celebrate Canada and the Niagara Region. The festivities include a number of special events, free admission to historic Canadian locations and more. Marriott's iconic luxury Niagara Falls hotel is poised to be the perfect home base for those looking to celebrate.

Guests will enjoy live concerts, fireworks, unique local dining and hotel accommodations with Niagara Falls views, while celebrating the spirit of Canada all year long. Book Niagara hotel special offers that let you maximize enjoyment during your stay, and enjoy a beautiful backdrop near the country's most legendary natural wonder. Throughout 2017, the area will play host to a multitude of celebratory events in honor of the 150th anniversary.

From food and wine tastings to historic walking tours, parades, expos, and culinary showcases, the area will be one of the hottest places throughout the year to experience the best of Canada 150 & Niagara 150. The hotel's unrivaled location makes it one of the most sought-after hotels, as well as TripAdvisor's #1 rated Fallsview Hotel. Minutes from some of the area's best sights, the hotel is also home to Canada's first Morton's Grille, opening April 2017.

"Niagara 150 is set to be the premier Canada 150 celebration, allowing visitors to enjoy unique experiences available only within the Niagara Region," says Anthony Annunziata, Vice President of Marketing at Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa.

For more information on Canada 150 and Niagara 150, or to book an upcoming stay at Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa, please call 1-905-357-7300 or book directly online.

About Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa

With a wide selection of luxury amenities, intuitive service and an ideal location, the Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa provides a one-of-a-kind backdrop. The hotel offers unparalleled access to the area's pristine natural beauty. Many of its rooms feature awe-inspiring views of Niagara Falls. All lodging at this iconic hotel showcases a flat-screen TV, plush bedding, a spacious work desk and room service. Travelers can pamper themselves at the on-site spa, or maintain their workout routine at our fully stocked fitness centre. The hotel also offers a heated indoor pool and exquisite dining overlooking Niagara Falls. Planners can choose the hotel to host a wedding or business meeting enjoying 7,550 square feet of impeccably appointed venue space and a prime location on the Canada side of Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa is also just moments from the area's most renowned destinations and popular attractions.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3111854



CONTACT:

Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa

6740 Fallsview Blvd Niagara Falls Ontario L2G 3W6 Canada

http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/iagnf-niagara-falls-marriott-fallsview-hotel-and-spa/

1-905-357-7300



