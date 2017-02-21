DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- The five-star Habtoor Grand Resort, an Autograph Collection property, was recently named the "World's Leading MICE Resort" award at the World Travel Awards at Olhuveli Beach & Spa Resort in The Maldives.

"MICE" stands for "Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions." The World Travel Awards have been dubbed the "Oscars" of the travel industry by The Wall Street Journal and are selected by travel and tourism professionals worldwide. This accolade recognizes the commitment to excellence which the hotel strives to uphold and demonstrate within the international and local MICE market.

The honor marks the second 2016 global travel distinction for the Dubai resort. General Manager Fredrik Reinisch explained how the Habtoor Grand Resort and its unique combination of features continue to garner industry accolades.

"Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, is situated in a great location right in the hype of some of Dubai's biggest attractions," Reinisch explained. "The feature to our hotel's success is that we offer our guests the best of both worlds by being located on the beach overlooking the Arabian Gulf as well as a short walk to city life. The hotel's extensive venue spaces and vast lawn areas provide the perfect backdrop for MICE-related events."

It is easy to see why Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection would be nominated for such a remarkable title. The beach resort Dubai features 446 spacious guest rooms, 120 of which are twin-based accommodations, catering to the direct interest of MICE travelers. These comfortable rooms overlook the marina docks and Palm Jumeirah, offering full or partial sea views, as well as a partial view of the breathtaking cityscape, which comes to life at dusk. The resort also features 15 restaurants that offer a variety of dishes and cultural culinary delights that will satisfy the most discerning of palates.

Upon arrival or departure, guests are invited to relax and unwind in the property's travelers lounge, a luxurious common area ideal for MICE guests whose travel arrangements do not coincide with the daily check-in and out procedures.

The Jumeirah Beach resort's Al Andalus ballroom accommodates up to 1,000 guests, with five additional breakout rooms ideal for training and exhibitions. The hotel also boasts two lush beachside lawns that accommodate up to 3,000 guests, perfect for MICE team building events and beach activities. What's more, the hotel's personal teambuilding designers will narrate a series of educational team events tailored to each company's needs. After a day of events and meetings, recreational amenities include four tennis courts, two squash courts, five relaxing spa and treatment rooms, a club-quality fitness center and three swimming pools (one with water slides for families).

"The team at Habtoor Grand Resort is proud and honored to have received this tremendous recognition," Reinisch concluded. "We look forward to working towards making this prestigious award an ongoing tradition for the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection's achievement portfolio."

About Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

Discover luxury without limits at the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection. Boasting spacious, stunningly decorated hotel rooms and suites, a selection of five-star resources and incomparable placement on Dubai's picturesque Jumeirah Beach, the property surrounds guests with contemporary comfort. Each of the Habtoor Grand Resort's 446 rooms are brimming with premier amenities such as flat-screen TVs, designer bedding, a mini-bar, free Wi-Fi and panoramic views of the beach. Additional resort amenities include a state-of-the-art spa, impressive array of exquisite on-site dining options, three sparkling pools and a fully-equipped fitness center. Meeting and social event planners will appreciate the property's more than 42,000 square feet of versatile, sophisticated indoor and outdoor event space, as well as first-rate planning and catering. Conveniently located on a private beach near Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence, the Habtoor Grand Resort is committed to providing guests with a five-star stay.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3111865



Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

Al Falea Street

Jumeirah Beach, Dubai

United Arab Emirates

971-4-399 5000

http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/dxbhg-habtoor-grand-resort-autograph-collection/



