Bureau Veritas to Demonstrate Disruptive Approach to Cybersecurity Testing

- By 2020, more than one out of two connected devices will have an IoT security attack

Bureau Veritas, leader in testing, inspection/audit, advisory and certification services for the Smartworld, has announced they will be demonstrating their new, and they claim, disruptive, approach to product cybersecurity testing at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Stand #1F50 in Hall 1 at the following times:

Monday , 27 th February , 2017 : 4p.m. - 5p.m.

: Tuesday , 28 th February , 2017 : 11a.m. - 12p.m.

: Wednesday , 1 st March , 2017 : 4:30p.m. - 5:30p.m. ( followed by drinks reception to 7p.m. )

: ( ) Thursday, 2nd March, 2017: 11a.m. - 12p.m.

Co-presenting will be Bureau Veritas' research partners, CEA-Leti, who will be introducing, and demonstrating, the automated testing of a products physical interface security features (not only the software) thanks to their innovative scanning and fuzzing techniques. Bureau Veritas claim the time taken to scan and identify threats and weaknesses will be significantly reduced, speeding up time to market for the latest IoT devices. The level of protection will also be enhanced thanks to the digitalization of simulated attacks.

Interested Mobile World Congress visitors can join the presentations, part of Bureau Veritas' Industry Insight Series, with attendees benefitting from a copy of CEA Tech's white paper, "Automated and Remote Security Fuzz Testing Tool for IoT Devices." On top of this, visitors to the session held on Wednesday 1st March, 2017 will additionally gain the chance to discuss their own product cybersecurity challenges with the Bureau Veritas and CEA specialists over a drinks reception on the stand between 5:30p.m. to 7p.m. To express an interest in attending one of the sessions, visitors can register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BV-MWC2017-BCN. For those that are not able to attend, Bureau Veritas is offering e-copies of the materials post show.

Philippe Sissoko, Director of Operations for Bureau Veritas' Electrical & Electronic Business Line, EMEA Region commented, "Cyber-attacks are about to become more aggressive and complex, especially within the IoT market area. It is estimated that by 2020, around 50 billion connected objects will be launched into markets, and more than one out of two devices will have an IoT security attack. CEA and Bureau Veritas have enjoyed a successful partnership in delivering innovative solutions to the TIC marketplace for many years. Most recently, we have been working to automate product cybersecurity testing, currently a manual process often taking many weeks, and sometimes months. We firmly believe our solution will disrupt the cybersecurity testing marketplace. Not only are we reducing the testing time to a matter of days, we are also improving the security protection thanks to the focus on the safety critical wireless/wired interfaces, our digitalization approach and the massive reference database of cyber-attacks that CEA maintain and update on an ongoing basis."

About Mobile World Congress

Held between 27 February and 2 March and organized by the GSMA, the annual event provides a venue for over 100,000 industry players and over 2,000 exhibitors from all over the world to gather, network, exchange ideas and showcase cutting-edge technologies and the most innovative products & solutions.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services. Founded in 1828, the group has more than 68,400 employees in about 1,400 offices and laboratories around the world. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performances by offering innovative services and solutions in order to ensure that their products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environment protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance and sustainability provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, certification, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include soft goods; electrical and electronic products; smartworld products and services including wireless and mobile devices; automotive equipment; hard goods; toys and juvenile products; premiums; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products.

About CEA-Leti

Leti is an institute of CEA, a French research-and-technology organization with activities in energy, IT, healthcare, defence and security. Leti is focused on creating value and innovation through technology transfer to its industrial partners. It specializes in nanotechnologies and their applications, from wireless devices and systems, to biology, healthcare and photonics. NEMS and MEMS are at the core of its activities. In addition to Leti's 1,700 employees, there are more than 250 students involved in research activities, which makes Leti a mainspring of innovation expertise. Leti's portfolio of 2,800 patents helps strengthen the competitiveness of its industrial partners.

CEA-Leti maintains a leadership position in cybersecurity covering:

Cryptography

Characterization

Communication and secure protocols

Software security

System architecture for security

Security evaluation of systems and components

Big Data and data analysis; behavior analysis; data mining

Sensor (capacitive, pressure, etc.) systems and integration

